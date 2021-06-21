2 pedestrians seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Miami

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for the driver who struck two pedestrians with their vehicle and then fled the scene.

The hit-and-run crash occurred Monday morning in the area of the Venetian Causeway.

Miami police spokeswoman Officer Kenia Fallat said both victims were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition. They are both stable, she said.

A description of the vehicle that struck the pedestrians was not immediately available.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.