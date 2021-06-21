Partly Cloudy icon
5 airboaters rescued after getting stranded in Everglades

Amanda Batchelor
, Managing Editor

Miami-Dade County
Crews prepare to airlift five people who were stranded on two airboats in the Everglades.
Crews prepare to airlift five people who were stranded on two airboats in the Everglades. (Miami-Dade Fire Rescue)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Five people were rescued Sunday afternoon from two airboats that had broken down, leaving them stranded 10 miles north of Old Tamiami Trail, authorities confirmed.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed that crews with their department, along with Miccosukee police and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission located both airboats around 5 p.m. in a remote area near Southwest Eighth Street.

The five people onboard both airboats were hoisted into a helicopter and were then dropped off to a safe area on the mainland.

No injuries were reported, authorities said.

Authorities prepare to airlift five people whose airboats broke down on Sunday, June 21, 2021. (Miami-Dade Fire Rescue)

