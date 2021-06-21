5 airboaters rescued after getting stranded in Everglades

Crews prepare to airlift five people who were stranded on two airboats in the Everglades.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Five people were rescued Sunday afternoon from two airboats that had broken down, leaving them stranded 10 miles north of Old Tamiami Trail, authorities confirmed.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed that crews with their department, along with Miccosukee police and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission located both airboats around 5 p.m. in a remote area near Southwest Eighth Street.

The five people onboard both airboats were hoisted into a helicopter and were then dropped off to a safe area on the mainland.

No injuries were reported, authorities said.