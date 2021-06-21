Air Force veteran’s Hollywood home receives marvelous makeover

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A local military veteran is getting a much-deserved gift.

The home of US Air Force Veteran Michelle Dingee was completely remodeled and will be featured on Military Makeover with Montel Williams, and she is just so grateful.

“My heart dropped out of my stomach, it was absolutely amazing, gorgeous,” she said.

Dingee, who purchased her home in 2019, first thought she was getting a new roof and air conditioner, but when she went inside, she received an even bigger surprise.

“It’s just a calm, beautiful environment,” she said. “It’s very homey, very welcoming, so I’m excited to spend the rest of my time here.”

Dingee enlisted in the military right after high school in 2000.

She spent 14 years as an Air Force combat medic.

During her deployment to Ramstein, Germany, she was assigned to provide care for military personnel who had been wounded in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Her career took a toll on her, and she sought treatment for PTSD and anxiety.

Ad

“Watching some of those military members, men and women, not go home to their families was really tough,” she said.

The show’s host Montel Williams said this project is an emotional one for him, that it’s a way to say thank you to all the brave men and women for their service and sacrifice.

“It almost brings a tear to my eye knowing that we have done something to bring some joy to those who are the least of us who have done the most for all of us,” Williams said.