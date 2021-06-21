Hollywood man in medically induced coma after horrible beating

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – For the past week, Frank Penkava has been at Memorial Regional Hospital spending most of his time in a medically induced coma after he was beaten to a pulp near his Hollywood home.

His family wants to know how it happened, and who did it.

Frank’s sister Gina told Local 10 News when she walked into the hospital on June 14, she couldn’t believe her eyes.

“When I walked in I didn’t believe it was him,” she said. “He was so swollen, he had blood coming out of his eyes and ears, I had to go look for his tattoos to make sure it was him.”

The incident started early that morning. Apparently, Frank had just gotten home from work and went over to tell his neighbors to turn their music down.

But what happened next, and why it ended with Frank in the hospital, is still unclear.

“Multiple fractures in his face, eyes, nose, cheek. Just the magnitude of what they did to him was far beyond ‘hey back up, get away from me,’ kind of thing,” Gina said.

Hollywood police are now investigating, but Gina said she’s having trouble getting updates from them.

Local 10 also reached out to Hollywood PD for information on the case but has not heard back.

Frank’s family told Local 10 they want the people responsible caught and charged, but most of all, they want Frank to be able to live a somewhat normal life again.

“We’re told that he may lose his right eye,” Gina said. “We’re told that if, they keep saying ‘if he comes out of this’ we’re going to have a long road ahead of us.”

Frank’s family said while he does struggle with mental illness, he had been doing well lately.

And the family says even if he had gone over to the neighbors and was aggressive, the beating he received went well beyond self-defense.

Anyone with information that can help police is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.