Postal worker shot at while delivering packages in Florida City

Man shoots at postal service worker in Miami-Dade

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – A man opened fire on a U.S. postal worker Monday, missing the carrier but hitting the postal truck, the Florida City Police Department said.

It happened in the area of Northwest 6th Street and 7th Avenue where the postal worker was delivering packages.

Nobody was hurt.

Police say the suspect barricaded himself in a home before ultimately surrendering without incident to a Miami-Dade Special Response Team.

The U.S Postal Police and the FBI are investigating.

This is a developing news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

