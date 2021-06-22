2 City Hall windows damaged during shooting in Fort Lauderdale

Damage reported at City Hall following shooting in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a shooting that left two windows damaged at Fort Lauderdale City Hall Tuesday morning, authorities confirmed.

According to a news release from the police department, patrol officers responded to the scene at 11 N. Andrews Ave. around 12:45 a.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter notification.

Police said evidence at the scene showed that a shooting occurred, but no victims were located.

Later in the morning, around 8:30 a.m., authorities were notified that two windows had been damaged at City Hall.

Police said the damage appears to be consistent with gunfire from the shooting that occurred nearby.

No injuries were reported at City Hall.

Detectives do not believe the shooter or shooters were aiming for City Hall, and are continuing to investigate the motive behind the shooting.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Detective M. Tisch at 954-828-6630, Detective J. Knapp at 954-828-4787 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.