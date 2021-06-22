77-year-old man with dementia reported missing in Miami

MIAMI – Miami police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 77-year-old man who has been diagnosed with dementia.

According to authorities, Rafael Leonard Diaz was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Monday at 1179 NW 26th St. in the city’s Allapattah neighborhood.

He was wearing a black shirt, gray pants and brown boots.

Police said Diaz is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and balding gray hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Miami police at 305-603-6300.