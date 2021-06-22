Chilling 911 calls released from night of mass shooting outside El Mula Banquet Hall

Authorities release 911 calls from night of mass shooting outside Miami-Dade banquet hall

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities have released 911 calls from the night of a deadly shooting outside the El Mula Banquet Hall

Help arrived within minutes of the first call, but by the time paramedics and police pulled up, 23 people had already been shot.

Some of the victims were among the callers who flooded 911 as dispatchers struggled to keep them calm and on the phone.

It was Memorial Day Weekend, and a rap concert was being held at the Miami-Dade banquet hall.

Three men rolled up in a white SUV and sprayed the crowd with bullets in less than 10 seconds.

Another vehicle with a gunman was spotted in the distance, firing in the vicinity too.

The crowds of people darted for cover.

Desmond Owens and Clayton Dillars, both 26 years old, were killed that night.

Shaniqua Peterson, who was 32, died days later in the hospital.

Some survivors drove themselves to the hospital while other eyewitnesses jumped into action and helped the wounded until paramedics arrived.

