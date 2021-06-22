Man, woman injured in Fort Lauderdale shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man and a woman were hospitalized early Tuesday morning following a shooting in Fort Lauderdale, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported at 3:10 a.m. at 707 NW 19th St.

Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening said officers arrived at the scene to find both victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

She said they were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.