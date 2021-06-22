Weston mayor signs proclamations in support of LGBTQ and Caribbean communities

WESTON, Fla. – The Mayor of Weston signed two proclamations to honor the LGBTQ and Caribbean communities, but critics say its only after public pressure that it happened.

Two proclamations, one recognizing Pride Month and a second in recognition of Caribbean Heritage Month, were signed by Weston’s Mayor Margaret Peggy Brown during a commission meeting Monday evening, but according to one commissioner, that almost didn’t happen.

The commissioner that brought the proclamations forward said when she walked into the meeting, she didn’t think the proclamations would be signed, as she was told the mayor wouldn’t be signing them.

But seven minutes into the meeting, they were signed.

Some are wondering whether it was due to mounting pressure or if it was supposed to happen to begin with.

“This morning in my agenda review was when I was told that unfortunately the city mayor decided she wasn’t signing them,” said Weston City Commissioner Mary Molina-Macfie. “I’m thankful that that turned.”

Molina-Macfie presented the two proclamations earlier this month and when she wanted to talk about it during the meeting, she was cut off.

The mayor claims it was a procedural issue and nothing more.

“The city manager and I agreed that until we had convened a workshop that we post any more proclamations regardless,” Mayor Brown said during the meeting earlier this month. “I apologize because recognizing that people were upset, I need to let you know that everybody is welcomed here in Weston.”

When asked to clarify her comments, she deferred back to the meeting and didn’t have a further comment.

Even Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz weighed in before the meeting, putting out a statement hoping the mayor would restore the items to the agenda, which they eventually were.