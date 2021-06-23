Fort Lauderdale police search for shooter who killed panhandler known for clever signs

Joseph Darrigo, 31, was shot dead this weekend in Fort Lauderdale, police say.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left dead a man who was known for his clever panhandling signs.

The shooting was reported around 12 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Sunrise Boulevard.

According to authorities, officers arrived at the scene and found a man lying in the roadway, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died.

Police later identified the victim as Joseph Darrigo, 31, a transient resident of Fort Lauderdale.

According to police, Darrigo relocated to Florida from New York to seek treatment for substance abuse.

His family described him as a caring son and brother. They are hoping anyone with information about the shooting comes forward so police can make an arrest.

The motive for the killing is unclear.

Those who may have witnessed the shooting or have any information are asked to call Homicide Detective Michael Benson at 954-828-6561. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.