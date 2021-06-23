Partly Cloudy icon
85º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Man airlifted to hospital after piece of concrete falls on his head in Coral Gables

Amanda Batchelor
, Managing Editor

Tags: 
Coral Gables
,
Miami-Dade County
Photo does not have a caption

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A 30-year-old man was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital Wednesday morning after a piece of concrete fell on his head in Coral Gables, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred in the area of Coconut Grove Drive and Malaga Avenue.

According to Coral Gables Fire Rescue officials, the piece of concrete from about 10 feet before hitting the man on the head.

Officials said the victim was stable as he was being transported to the hospital.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: