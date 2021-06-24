HOW TO HELP: Surfside wants you to ‘support those impacted’ by building collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Financial donations

The Coral Gables Community Foundation, the Miami Foundation, the Key Biscayne Community Foundation and the Miami Heat Charitable Fund are asking Miami-Dade County residents to contribute to The Surfside Hardship Fund. Donors can use PayPal or debit or credit cards. Here is the page >

The Greater Miami Jewish Federation established an emergency fund for short-term and long-term needs. The federation is accepting checks with the notation Surfside Building Collapse at 4200 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33137. They are also accepting donations via credit card . For more information about the fund, call 305-576-4000 or visit this page

Volunteering

The town of Surfside activated a form online for Miami-Dade County residents who want to help the families of the victims. They are in need of support. You must specify the service you can provide. Here is the official volunteer form >

Donations

The town’s improvised Family Assistance Center is at the Surfside Recreational Center at 9301 Collins Ave. It’s open for the relatives of the 99 people who are unaccounted for.

Information

Officials are asking the survivors of the collapse to fill out this Wellness Check form and relatives of the people who are unaccounted for to fill out this Missing Person Report.

