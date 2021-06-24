Surveillance video captures eerie moments as part of Surfside condo crashes down

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Nearby surveillance video captures the eerie moments as part of the Champlain Towers building collapsed early Thursday morning in Surfside.

During a news conference, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed that the 12-story building that was built in 1981 houses more than 130 units. She said about half of the units collapsed.

The video shows the swiftness with which the building “pancaked” during the collapse leaving a pile of rubble in its wake.

The building’s pool and parking garage were on the side of the building that collapsed.

A Miami-Dade firefighter told Local 10 News reporter Liane Morejon that a part of the building collapsed in a similar way to a bridge collapse, where it’s flat.

He said there are therefore no pockets that crews have been able to find for people to possibly be trapped in.

A family reunification center has been set up for anyone looking for unaccounted or missing relatives at a community center at 9301 Collins Ave.

Those searching for their loved ones or to report that they have been located are asked to call 305-614-1819. An emergency information hotline has also been created: 305-993-1071.