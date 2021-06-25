FBI looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ bank robber in Broward

A man seen on surveillance robbed a Coconut Creek bank on Friday morning, authorities say.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – The FBI released photos Friday of a man they say robbed a bank Friday morning and should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

The robbery took place at around 10:20 am at the PNC Bank branch located at 6990 North State Road 7 in Coconut Creek.

Investigators say the robber walked in, displayed a weapon, and demanded money from a bank employee.

Nobody was injured and the FBI has not revealed how much money was taken.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call 754-703-2000.