Partly Cloudy icon
83º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

FBI looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ bank robber in Broward

David Selig
, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: 
Crime
,
Coconut Creek
,
Broward County
A man seen on surveillance robbed a Coconut Creek bank on Friday morning, authorities say.
A man seen on surveillance robbed a Coconut Creek bank on Friday morning, authorities say. (Photos courtesy of FBI)

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – The FBI released photos Friday of a man they say robbed a bank Friday morning and should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

The robbery took place at around 10:20 am at the PNC Bank branch located at 6990 North State Road 7 in Coconut Creek.

Investigators say the robber walked in, displayed a weapon, and demanded money from a bank employee. 

Nobody was injured and the FBI has not revealed how much money was taken.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call 754-703-2000.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: