Jackson Memorial Hospital doctors bring blood, medical supplies to site of Surfside building collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Video provided by the Jackson Health System shows an inside look at the rush to get life-saving care to Champlain Towers South after a portion of the building collapsed Thursday morning.

Doctors packed coolers with blood for on-site transfusions and medical bags to treat people with medical emergencies, even without a transport.

“Anytime you have these mass casualty events, we’re often called out there to be the doctors on scene to help,” Dr. Howard Lieberman said.

Lieberman is not only a trauma surgeon, but he’s also part of the Urban Search and Rescue Team.

He’s also traveled to other parts of the world to help in emergencies and on Thursday, he was called to Surfside.

“So between my trauma training, urban search and rescue training, I think it’s a pretty good asset that the community of Miami has that we’re available to do these things, and hopefully (we’re) never needed, but always available,” he said.

Jackson Memorial Hospital confirmed that two patients were taken to their hospital after the collapse.

Lisa Melenciano told Local 10 News that one of the victims being treated at the hospital is one of her closest friends.

“She’s a sister to me,” Melenciano said.

The 16-year-old and her mother were both transported to Jackson, according to loved ones.

