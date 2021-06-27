Family members inside reunification center growing frustrated over lack of updates

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Dozens of frustrated and distressed family members are still waiting for updates on their missing loved ones.

Sunday morning, as search-and-rescue efforts entered day four in Surfside following Thursday’s horrible partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo building, officials met with families at the reunification center inside the Grand Beach Hotel.

Hope is waning though as authorities began asking those family members for DNA samples in order to help identify the bodies and remains pulled from the rubble. They are also asking for unique characteristics of those who are missing, such as tattoos, scars or articles of clothing they may have been wearing.

The requests have led to even more tension among the families and the officials who are providing updates, though there has been little in that area over the past day.

A heated exchange between Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez and the family members inside the reunification center was recorded by one of those inside.

“We know you’re hurting, we’re hurting as well,” Ramirez said in the video. “We want to make sure we bring closure to you. That’s what we want, and we’re working hard out there.

“Like I see that you’re hurting, our people are hurting as well. We’re standing here with you. We’re a family right now. This tragedy has put us together. Please understand that. We have to get through this together.”

Officials will be bringing those families inside the reunification center to the site of collapse at 2 p.m. Sunday as many have requested to see the area.

It’s a small gesture to those who are desperate for news of any kind, with 156 people still unaccounted for, according to the last update from officials.