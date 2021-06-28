Miami Beach cancels Fire on the Fourth Festival out of respect for those impacted by Surfside condo collapse

Crews work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. One hundred fifty-nine people were still unaccounted for two days after Thursday's collapse. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The City of Miami Beach is cancelling its planned Fire on the Fourth Festival which was set to take place on Sunday.

According to the city, this is being done, “…out of respect for the families and victims affected by the tragic June 24, 2021 building collapse in the neighboring Town of Surfside.”

The outdoor festival was set to be held at 72nd Street and Collins Avenue on the Fourth of July.

Emergency responders from Miami Beach were among the first on scene when part of the Champlain Towers South building collapsed in the early morning hours on Thursday, June 24.

At the latest update on Monday, the disaster has claimed 10 lives while 151 people remain unaccounted for.

The City of Miami Beach has also hosted a significant portion of the staging for emergency response efforts.

Crews have been working around the clock both above and beneath the rubble as search-and-rescue efforts continue.