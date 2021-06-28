Police: Man arrested after shooting at police vehicle in Boca Raton

Kyle Raymond, 25, is accused of shooting at a police vehicle in Boca Raton.

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Boca Raton police have arrested a man who they said shot up a police vehicle Sunday after officers responded to an apartment complex regarding a man who was “acting unstable” in a vehicle in the parking lot.

The incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. at the Allure by Windsor apartment complex at 6780 Congress Ave.

According to authorities, the caller told the dispatcher that a handgun was seen in the suspect’s hoodie and reported that they heard a possible gunshot.

Police said officers arrived at the scene and the suspect, Kyle Raymond, 25, shot at a police vehicle, striking it twice as two officers were using the vehicle as cover.

The officers were not injured.

Authorities said the officers discovered that Raymond was shooting from the balcony of an apartment.

They said he went back inside the apartment unit and the Boca Raton Police SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the scene.

Negotiators eventually were able to get Raymond on the phone and he agreed to walk out and meet with officers, authorities said.

Raymond was taken into custody on the fifth floor of the apartment building.

Police said no injuries were reported, although multiple shell casings were located in the parking lot.

Raymond faces two counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

He is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail.

A motive behind the shooting is unclear.