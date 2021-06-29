Fire erupts on 18th floor balcony of Miami condo building

A fire erupted Monday night on an 18th floor balcony in Miami.

MIAMI – City of Miami Fire Rescue officials are investigating the cause of a fire that erupted Monday night on a balcony of a condominium building.

The fire was reported just before 9:45 p.m. on the 18th floor of Blue on the Bay.

Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez said the fire was isolated to the balcony and had been extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system before firefighters arrived.

No other units were affected.

Video taken at the scene shows some residents who had evacuated as a precaution.

Roads were temporarily shut down in both directions on Biscayne Boulevard and 36th Street after the incident, but have since reopened.

No other details were immediately released.