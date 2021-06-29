US Postal Service safeguards mail, packages of those impacted by Surfside collapse

Crews from the United States and Israel work in the rubble Champlain Towers South residential condo, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Many people were still unaccounted for after Thursday's fatal collapse. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

SURFSIDE, Fla. – The U.S. Postal Service confirmed Tuesday that its employees are safeguarding the mail and packages of those impacted by the partial building collapse in Surfside.

“We serve each and every community in the United States, and our employees grieve, along with the residential and business customers with which we do business every day,” a statement from the USPS read.

According to a news release, mail and packages received for residents of the Champlain Towers are being kept safe at the Surfside Post Office at 250 95th St.

Mail delivery has also been disrupted for some surrounding areas. All residents and businesses in the Surfside area who have not received their mail in recent days are asked to pick up their mail and packages at their local post office. ID will be required.

“The U.S. Postal Service will continue to take steps to ensure we can provide reliable and safe delivery for all customers in the Surfside, FL community,” the news release stated.

