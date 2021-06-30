Scratch-off from Miami Beach cafe worth $1 million

This ticket bought in North Miami Beach was worth a $1 million top prize.

MIAMI – The Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off game lived up to its name for a 36-year-old Miami woman.

Conswala Mathes’ $30 ticket revealed a top prize worth a million bucks, and Florida Lottery officials said she decided to take a lump-sum payment of $790,000.

Mathes bought the winning ticket from Kris Mini Market & Cafe at 19501 Northeast 10th Avenue in North Miami Beach. The store gets a $2,000 bonus commission.

Florida Lottery says it launched the Fastest Road to $1,000,000 game in February 2020 and that it offers the chance of 155 of those $1 million top prizes.

RECENT LOTTERY WINNERS

Truck driver wins big on Powerball thanks to lucky stop in Florida

Winner, winner: 2 Floridians scratch off $1 million prizes

Ad

Florida man couldn’t believe he was a lottery millionaire and had to double-check

Couple wins $1 million lottery prize after just moving to Florida