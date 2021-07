SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers have been teaming up with Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired for years.

Their mission?

Give young visually impaired students a hands-on experience with the game.

The Cats and Lighthouse have been putting on hockey clinics for years and they’re already building a passion for the game in new fans and even teachers.

