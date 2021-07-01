USPS begins delivering mail to Surfside residents, businesses on streets currently closed to public

Search and rescue personnel work atop the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of people remain missing almost a week after it partially collapsed, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Mail delivery has been disrupted to numerous residents and businesses in Surfside following last week’s partial collapse of Champlain Towers South, but law enforcement has begun to allow letter carriers to deliver mail and packages to those affected on streets currently closed to the public.

According to a news release, delivery continues to be temporarily suspended to these specific locations:

♦ Eighty Seven Park Condos at 8701 Collins Blvd.

♦ Solara Surfside Resort at 8801 Collins Blvd.

People at those locations may pick up their mail and packages at the Surfside Post Office at 250 95th Street. Identification is required.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. The post office is closed on Sunday.

Postal employees also continue to safeguard mail and packages addressed to residents of Champlain Towers South. Those items are being held at the Surfside Post Office.

“The U.S. Postal Service is part of the fabric of every community we serve, and we continue to extend our sympathy for the victims and others impacted by the tragedy in Surfside, FL,” the news release stated.

