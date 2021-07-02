Surfside building collapse death toll rises to 22; search for 126 continues

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Friday afternoon the death toll of the Surfside building collapse increased to 22. The search for survivors was on its 9th day and was going into its 9th night.

Levine Cava said search-and-rescue teams are working to find the 126 people who remain unaccounted for.

A team secures sets of recovered remains in body bags, as search and rescue personnel work atop the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building where scores of people remain missing more than a week after it partially collapsed, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan R. Cominsky said they were rotating the Florida Task Force teams out of the site with teams from out of state. Gov. Ron DeSantis said they were from Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York.

The National Weather Service has a presence at the site to provide up-to-the-minute updates on Elsa, a tropical storm that strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Friday in the Caribbean.

Search and rescue personnel remove remains on a stretcher as they work atop the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building where scores of people remain missing more than a week after it partially collapsed, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

To help speed up the rescue effort, Levine Cava said she ordered the demolition of what is left standing of the Champlain Towers South.

“It’s going to take time. It’s going to take more likely weeks,” Levine Cava said about the demolition, adding the building poses a threat to public safety.

Ad

Federal Emergency Management Agency engineers recommended the demolition because the structure lacks stability and is threatening the lives of the hundreds of rescuers on site.

Workers transport a stretcher with remains extricated from the rubble, near the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of people remain missing more than a week after it partially collapsed, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said Royal Caribbean has a ship at Port Miami where rescuers are resting. He said Amazon donated items that will be used to help rescuers with their dirty laundry.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said the accumulated debris from the operation is almost completely gone, and that is a testament to the organizational skills of the Miami-Dade County crews.

“It’s running very smoothly,” Burkett said.

On Thursday, before President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrived at Surfside, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue suspended the search operation about 2:10 a.m.

FEMA reported sensors monitoring the stability of what is left standing of the building alerted to a lack of stability. Biden met with officials and the families of the victims. The search resumed about 4:45 p.m. after Biden departed.

Ad

Watch the Friday afternoon news conference

Watch the Friday morning news conference

Complete coverage: Surfside Building Collapse

Coverage on July 1

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial wall covered in flowers and photos of the missing Thursday, July 1, 2021, after a condo tower collapsed in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Coverage on June 30

A dog working with search and rescue personnel barks to alert them after sniffing a spot atop the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of people remain missing almost a week after it partially collapsed, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Coverage on June 29

Search and rescue workers comb the rubble of an oceanfront condo building that collapsed, with many dead and unaccounted for, in Surfside, Fla., Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Coverage on June 28

FILE - In this June 28, 2021, file photo, workers search the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla. Search and rescue teams from Miami-Dade have been described as among the best and most experienced in the world. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Coverage on June 27

This aerial image shows an oceanfront condo building that partially collapsed three days earlier, resulting in fatalities and many people still unaccounted for, in Surfside, Fla., Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Coverage on June 26

Rescue workers search the rubble of the Champlain Towers South condominium, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. The building partially collapsed on Thursday. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Coverage on June 25

FILE - In this June 25, 2021, file photo, rescue personnel work at the remains of the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Fla. Harry Rosenberg, a New York City man, bought a beachfront home there to start a new chapter of his life after his wife and parents died. Now he is missing in the collapse of the building outside Miami. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Coverage on June 24