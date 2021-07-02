Surfside building collapse death toll rises to 22; search for 126 continues

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Friday afternoon the death toll of the Surfside building collapse increased to 22. The search for survivors was on its 9th day and was going into its 9th night.
Levine Cava said search-and-rescue teams are working to find the 126 people who remain unaccounted for.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan R. Cominsky said they were rotating the Florida Task Force teams out of the site with teams from out of state. Gov. Ron DeSantis said they were from Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York.
The National Weather Service has a presence at the site to provide up-to-the-minute updates on Elsa, a tropical storm that strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Friday in the Caribbean.
To help speed up the rescue effort, Levine Cava said she ordered the demolition of what is left standing of the Champlain Towers South.
“It’s going to take time. It’s going to take more likely weeks,” Levine Cava said about the demolition, adding the building poses a threat to public safety.
Federal Emergency Management Agency engineers recommended the demolition because the structure lacks stability and is threatening the lives of the hundreds of rescuers on site.
Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said Royal Caribbean has a ship at Port Miami where rescuers are resting. He said Amazon donated items that will be used to help rescuers with their dirty laundry.
Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said the accumulated debris from the operation is almost completely gone, and that is a testament to the organizational skills of the Miami-Dade County crews.
“It’s running very smoothly,” Burkett said.
On Thursday, before President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrived at Surfside, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue suspended the search operation about 2:10 a.m.
FEMA reported sensors monitoring the stability of what is left standing of the building alerted to a lack of stability. Biden met with officials and the families of the victims. The search resumed about 4:45 p.m. after Biden departed.