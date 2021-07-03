Monroe County declares local state of emergency due to Elsa

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Despite Elsa weakening back to a tropical storm on Saturday, Monroe County has declared a local state of emergency as the storm system could still bring heavy rainfall, flash flooding, storm surge and strong winds to the Florida Keys on Monday and Tuesday.

According to a news release from the county, a voluntary evacuation will likely be issued for those who live in mobile homes or on liveaboard vessels.

The county is also urging visitors and those in RVs and travel trailers to consider their Monday and Tuesday travel plans if they are expected to be in the Keys.

“The last thing we want is a lot of people leaving the Florida Keys on Monday at 11 a.m.,” said Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi. “We hope visitors will consider extending their stay through Wednesday, when we are expecting normal summertime conditions to resume, or to leave earlier on Monday to avoid traffic issues in the Upper Keys we normally see after busy holiday weekends.”

County officials say mandatory evacuations are not expected for this storm.