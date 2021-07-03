Partly Cloudy icon
86º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Precautionary boil water advisory issued for portion of Margate

Amanda Batchelor
, Managing Editor

Tags: 
Broward County
,
Margate
The map above shows the areas in Margate affected by the boil water advisory.
The map above shows the areas in Margate affected by the boil water advisory. (City of Margate)

MARGATE, Fla. – A precautionary boil water advisory is in effect for a portion of Margate, the city announced Saturday in a news release.

A reason for the advisory wasn’t stated, however the affected area is along Margate Boulevard, west of West River Drive, and east of Northwest 63rd Terrace, including the cul-de-sacs of Northwest 63rd Avenue, Northwest 62nd Way and Northwest 62nd Terrace (Madison Avenue).

City officials say the area consists of 32 residential customers – 18 north of Margate Boulevard and 14 south of Margate Boulevard.

The boil water advisory is in effect until further notice.

Until the advisory is lifted, water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes should be boiled for a minute.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: