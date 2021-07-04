Officials provide updates on Surfside building collapse, Tropical Storm Elsa

DORAL, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava provide updates Sunday on the situation at the site of the Surfside building collapse and Tropical Storm Elsa.

Levine Cava paused the search-and-rescue operation Saturday to allow engineers to prepare for the demolition of the Champlain Towers South ruins. The time and day of the demolition, at 8777 Collins Ave., had yet to be determined.

“Every effort has been made and is being made to save pets in the area,” Levine Cava said.

Edward A. Rojas, Miami-Dade County’s building official, said his team is working on making sure neighboring residents receive notifications about the time and day of the demolition.

Levine Cava said the collapse area will be confined to the immediate area, but dust and other particles are “an unavoidable byproduct.” She said Surfside residents need to stay indoors during the demolition, close windows, doors, and cover openings.

“A cover is being laid on the part of the debris field that is closest to the building,” Levine Cava said.

Levine Cava said the death toll of the building collapse remained at 24 and there were 121 people who remained unaccounted for. She said detectives continue to audit the lists.

Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo Ramirez III said there is a team storing and logging the property of the Champlain Towers South residents.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Surfside could see some rain and gusts Monday and Tuesday, as Tropical Storm Elsa moves north.

DeSantis and Kevin Guthrie, the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, asked Florida residents to make sure they are operating generators and chainsaws safely before and after the storm.

Jose “Pepe” Diaz, the chairman of the board of Miami-Dade County Commissioners and the commissioner for District 12, said the South Florida Water Management District is taking precautions to prevent flooding.

Charles Cyrille, the division director for the Miami-Dade County Office of Emergency Management, asked Miami-Dade residents to finish preparations for this hurricane season on Sunday evening if possible.

