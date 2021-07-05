Crews to continue searching for victims in Surfside following demolition of remaining structure

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Rescue crews are expected to continue searching for victims in Surfside Monday after the remaining structure of Champlain Towers South was demolished Sunday night.

“Once the site is deemed secure, we will have our first responders back on the pile to immediately resume their work,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

The mayor said the goal will remain search-and-rescue, with careful measures taken amid severe weather conditions.

“Bringing down this building in a controlled manner is critical to expanding our scope and search-and-rescue efforts, and allowing us to explore the area closest to the building, which has currently not been accessible,” she said on Sunday.

A leader of the Israeli search-and-rescue operations on the ground said he no longer believes there are any building collapse survivors under the rubble.

“The circumstances that we saw the last few days are too difficult for me to say professionally that I believe that there is a solid chance to find somebody alive,” Col. Golan Vach said.

Vach said he has told families of the victims that they are “trying to be hopeful, but realistic at the same time.”

As of Monday morning, the death toll remained at 24 with 121 people still unaccounted for.

On Sunday, officials identified 58-year-old David Epstein as the victim who had been pulled from the rubble on Friday. His wife, Bonnie Epstein, was recovered from the site of the collapsed building on Wednesday.

