Police respond to report of man with gun, 2 people show up at hospital with gunshot wounds

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Miami-Dade Police are investigating a shooting incident after reports of a man armed with a gun in northwest Miami-Dade and the discovery not long after of two people with gunshot wounds who showed up at a local hospital.

According to police, they arrived 10000 block of Northwest 14th Ave. around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, but were not able to locate a victim or person with a gun.

Not long after, MDPD discovered that two people had shown up at North Shore Medical Center’s emergency room with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. One of the victims is expected to be treated at North Shore Medical Center. The second victim will be transferred to Ryder Trauma at Jackson Memorial, according to police.

However, MDPD said the investigation is ongoing and it is not clear if the incidents involving the victims are related to the first incident call.