Funerals for victims of Surfside building collapse begin in Miami-Dade, New York

DORAL, Fla. – Grief-stricken after the Surfside building collapse, the relatives of seven victims were holding funeral services Tuesday at two Catholic churches in Miami-Dade County and at a synagogue in New York City.
The service for Hilda Noriega, the mother of North Bay Village Police Chief Carlos Noriega, was held Tuesday morning at St. Patrick Catholic Church, a parish in Miami Beach. She was 92. While exploring the ruins, her son and grandson, Mike Noriega, recovered a birthday card that she had received from members of her prayer group.
Crews recovered her body on June 30.
The service for Anaely Rodriguez, 42, her husband Marcus Guara, 52, and their daughters 11-year-old Lucia and 4-year-old Emma was being held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, a parish in Surfside.
Rescuers recovered Guara’s body on June 26. That day the Archdiocese of Maimi received a message from Pope Francis offering prayers “that Almighty God will grant eternal peace to those who have died, comfort to those who mourn their loss, and strength to all those affected.”
Rescuers recovered the bodies of Rodriguez, Lucia, and Emma on June 30.
The services for Tzvi Ainsworth, 68, and Itty Ainsworth, 66, former residents of Sydney, Australia, were set to be held at Lubavitch World Headquarters in Brooklyn. Interment will be at Old Montefiore Cemetery in Queens.
The Ainsworths’ granddaughter was born on the day of the building collapse. Crews recovered their bodies on Monday.
The official death toll of the building collapse was at 32 and 113 remained unaccounted for on Tuesday afternoon.
