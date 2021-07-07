Fort Lauderdale accepts bid from Elon Musk’s company to build underground traffic tunnels

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The City of Fort Lauderdale has formally accepted a proposal from Elon Musk’s Boring Company to build an underground transit system.

Mayor Dean Trantalis broke the news Tuesday on Twitter, saying the tunnels would run between downtown and the beach.

Fort Lauderdale formally accepted tonight a proposal from @elonmusk's @boringcompany to build an underground transit system between downtown and the beach. Other firms have 45 days to submit competing proposals. This could be a truly innovative way to reduce traffic congestion. pic.twitter.com/R7Bh2NPVnl — Mayor Dean J. Trantalis (@DeanTrantalis) July 7, 2021

According to Trantalis, any other firm that wants to submit a competing bid has 45 days to do so.

Musk is also in talks with leaders in Miami, with the overall goal being to reduce traffic on some of the busiest roadways in South Florida.

