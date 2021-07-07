Partly Cloudy icon
82º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Fort Lauderdale accepts bid from Elon Musk’s company to build underground traffic tunnels

David Dwork
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
News
,
Local
,
Fort Lauderdale
,
Broward County
Fort Lauderdale accepts bid for underground traffic tunnels
Fort Lauderdale accepts bid for underground traffic tunnels

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The City of Fort Lauderdale has formally accepted a proposal from Elon Musk’s Boring Company to build an underground transit system.

Mayor Dean Trantalis broke the news Tuesday on Twitter, saying the tunnels would run between downtown and the beach.

According to Trantalis, any other firm that wants to submit a competing bid has 45 days to do so.

Musk is also in talks with leaders in Miami, with the overall goal being to reduce traffic on some of the busiest roadways in South Florida.

READ MORE

Fort Lauderdale talks underground traffic with Elon Musk’s Boring Company

Elon Musk’s team helps Miami mayor to dream about traffic-free city

Traffic tunnels in South Florida? Local leaders want them and experts say it’s possible logistically

Miami mayor chats with Elon Musk about underground freeway idea

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: