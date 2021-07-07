Haitian President Jovenel Moïse had intimate conversation with Local 10′s Calvin Hughes just months ago

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has sent shockwaves across the nation.

He was ambushed and killed inside his home at approximately 1 a.m. Wednesday.

His wife, First Lady Martine Moïse, was also shot and flown to South Florida for treatment.

Haiti’s democracy has faced many challenges, but never one of this size and scope.

Back in May, Local 10 News’ Calvin Hughes travel to Cap-Haïtien to meet up with President Moïse and discuss the future of his country.

Their full conversation can be seen by clicking here.

RELATED LINKS

First Lady of Haiti Martine Moïse arrives in South Florida for treatment after being shot multiple times

Ad

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse assassinated during armed attack at home

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse talks about political crisis

Ruling by decree, Haitian President Jovenel Moïse prepares for summer election

Mystery surrounds remarkably low amount of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Haiti