Her father and uncle still missing, 12-year-old Elisheva Cohen discusses keeping positive through faith

12-year-old discusses keeping faith while her father and uncle remain missing in Surfside

SURFSIDE, Fla. – After being spotted by Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett praying after the Champlain Towers South building collapse, 12-year-old Elisheva Cohen became one of the faces of the horrible disaster.

Last week President Joe Biden embraced her during his visit, sharing a moment and even a note with the girl who is still missing her father and uncle.

On Tuesday, Elisheva Cohen and her older brother Avi Cohen sat down for a discussion with Local 10 News’ Rosh Lowe, and explained how her Jewish faith is helping her stay positive amid the difficult times.

