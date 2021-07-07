Miami’s Haitian community reacts to Haitian President assassination

LITTLE HAITI, Fla. – South Florida’s Haitian community, as well as the Haitian community around the world, is mourning the sudden and tragic death of their late President.

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in an attack on his private residence early Wednesday, according to a statement from the country’s interim prime minister.

Wednesday morning, the South Florida Haitian community gathered outside of a bakery in Little Haiti where people in the area go for breakfast and to pick up bread.

Many people were shocked, saying they don’t understand how the President and his wife were not safe in their own home. However, most Haitians mentioned the security of Haiti, and how they believe it’s been a problem for a long time.

Also in Little Haiti, locals were able to spend some time with radio host Piman Bouk while he was live on his morning show on 1360 AM and 102.3 FM.

Ad

“Who’s killing the president? Where’s the security?” he exclaimed.

Many people called in to the station, and Local 10 was able to get the reaction from a listener.

“Good morning Channel 10, I’m surprised to see what’s going on to Haiti with President Jovenel Moïse and wife,” said a listener.

“A president is supposed to have a lot of security,” added another listener. “I don’t know how they both ended up like that.”

“A sitting president was assassinated in his own home,” emphasized Marleine Bastien, Director of the Family Action Network Movement. “Both him and his wife were shot. This is shocking, and it highlights the high level of security that has not existed for months now.”

Many Haitians blame the lack of security for this assassination.

“Today is not a good day for Haiti and the Haitian people,” said a priest at Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Church during a service, Wednesday.

The Haitian flag was also lowered outside of the conciliate in Brickell as they closed their doors for the day.

Ad

Now, many are concerned as to what comes next as their president has been assassinated.