South Florida’s favorite fruit gets month-long celebration at Fairchild Tropical Garden

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden has been part of the South Florida community for 83 years. Beginning this weekend and every other weekend in July, the garden in the heart of Coral Gables will celebrate “Fairchild’s Mango Days of Summer.”

The event will feature more than 500 varieties of mango grown locally at the Fairchild Farm in Homestead.

Visitors will get to taste the tropical fruit and support local businesses like Midnight Cookies & Cream and Eat Da Bone BBQ serving up mango-inspired snacks and treats.

Tickets for this event also include admission to several other exhibits at the tropical garden like Jurassic Garden and Wings of the Tropics Butterfly Experience.

