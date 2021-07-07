Surfside building collapse: Engineers search for clues at Champlain Towers North

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Just three properties north of the tragic collapse in Surfside, engineers were investigating the structure of a 12-story building by the same developer of the Champlain Towers South.

Engineers descended Wednesday on Champlain Towers North, at 8877 Collins Ave. Both the South and North buildings were built in 1981, with the same materials and with similar designs.

The North tower has a little more than 110 apartments. Maria Pujol, who works at the high-rise condominium, said she wasn’t afraid to go to work after the tragedy.

“I am feeling safe ... everything is okay in that building,” Pujol said calmly.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said the engineers were using ground-penetrating radar, inspecting the columns, and looking for clues that could shed light on exactly why the South tower collapsed June 24.

“I believe the answer is going be found beneath the ground, beneath the building, and that is going to take a little time to get to,” Burkett said.

Champlain Towers East at 8855 Collins Ave. was built in 1994. Residents there released photographs showing damaged concrete and rust in the parking garage area. They complained when they learned an inspector found there were no structural concerns there. Some decided to evacuate.

Burkett said they are worried there may be a design issue.

“It may affect more than just these two buildings we are looking at right now, the collapsed building and the sister building, but we don’t know, but we are going to find out,” Burkett said.

Meanwhile, the search-and-rescue operation, at 8777 Collins Ave., turned into a search-and-recovery mission. The official death toll increased to 54, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

