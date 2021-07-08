Burglars steal loaded handgun from parked car outside Lauderhill home

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A pair of Lauderhill parents were sleeping inside of their home with their four children when two thieves broke into their vehicle — stealing a loaded handgun from one of them.

Home surveillance cameras captured the moment two thieves broke into two vehicles parked outside of their Lauderhill home just after 3 a.m.

The video shows the crooks as they took their time going through an unlocked Mercedes-Benz, rummaging through the front seat, before opening the back door and then going through the trunk.

“Two young guys just came strolling through the neighborhood and just started going through vehicles, and, unfortunately, ours were unlocked,” explained the homeowner.

The burglary occurred on June 26 in the area of Northwest 52nd Street and 87th Terrace.

The burglars also went through a nearby homeowner’s truck parked along the street.

“They were able to steal watches, jewelry, money, and more concerning... weapons,” they said.

Ad

The homeowner has chosen not to show his face for his safety, and the safety of his family.

According to him, he, his wife, and their four children were all sleeping inside when the burglars made their way onto his property.

While he is grateful and fortunate that they never tried to go inside of their home, he hopes someone will contact Lauderhill Police and turn them in.

“These guys are young, very reckless, very daring, and we need to get those weapons out of their hands,” added the homeowner.

If you recognize the thieves, you are urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.