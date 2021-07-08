Judge says no mercy to ex-Broward deputy who used excessive force

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A judge denied a former Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy’s request for mercy for using excessive force during the 2015 arrest of a belligerent man outside a gas station.

Justin Lambert, 40, was convicted two years ago.

He asked the judge Wednesday to remove the adjudication of his conviction. He says he’s had trouble finding meaningful work and supporting his family because he has to admit he’s a felon when filling out job applications.

He also wanted the judge to lift the requirement that he spend one weekend in jail every year for four years close to the Feb. 18 anniversary of his confrontation with victim Daniel Gonzalez.