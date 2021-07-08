Police in Pinecrest warn residents after two attempted armed carjackings take place minutes apart

Police warn drivers in Pinecrest after two attempted carjackings minutes apart

PINECREST, Fla. – Police in Pinecrest are warning drivers to be on the lookout after two attempted carjackings that happened just minutes apart.

According to police, a man pointed a gun at two different drivers after blocking them with his car, believed to be a silver or white sedan.

The incidents happened early Wednesday morning, one along Southwest 128th Street and 77th Avenue and the other coming just a few blocks away, along 128th and 82nd Avenue.

Police said the suspect ordered the victims out of their cars, but both quickly evaded him and drove away.

Police also said there was evidence that the subject fired his gun but thankfully no one was hurt.

According to police, the subject was described as Black man with a hood-type mask. Police said there was a second subject inside the vehicle, only described as a Black man.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.