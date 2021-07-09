1 detained after man injured in Miami-Dade shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man has been detained for questioning following a shooting that left another man injured Friday afternoon in Miami-Dade County.

The shooting was reported around 1:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Southwest 70th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Lee Cowart said officers from the police department’s Midwest District responded to the scene and found the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel transported the victim to a local hospital.

Cowart said the gunman fled from the scene before officers arrived, but authorities canvassed the area and detained a man for questioning in connection with the investigation.

No other details were immediately released.