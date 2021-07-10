Partly Cloudy icon
Surfside building collapse survivor Binx the cat reunited with grateful family

David Dwork
, Digital Journalist

SURFSIDE, Fla. – A family reunion of sorts provided some good news out of Surfside.

Binx the cat, who lived on the ninth floor of Champlain Towers South, was reunited with his family on Friday.

It came after volunteers found the cat wandering near the collapse site and took him to The Kitty Campus shelter.

When his family heard the good news, they rushed over to see if the cat was really Binx, and it was.

Binx the cat (WPLG)

The family shook hands with the first responders and other rescuers who have been working at the site.

Everyone was just thankful to finally have some good news to share.

