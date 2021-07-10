Sweetwater officer hospitalized after being involved in off-duty accident

SWEETWATER, Fla. – A Sweetwater police officer was injured after being involved in a traffic accident on Saturday, the department announced.

According to Sweetwater PD, a motorman was working an off-duty escort when the accident occurred. It involved the motorman and a civilian vehicle, police said.

The collision happened in the area of 76th Street and Southwest 117th Avenue.

The motorman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Kendall Regional Hospital in stable condition.

No other injures were reported.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade police assistant in the efforts, Sweetwater police said.

There has been no word on what led up to the crash or if any charges will be filed.