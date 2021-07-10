Partly Cloudy icon
82º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Sweetwater officer hospitalized after being involved in off-duty accident

David Dwork
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
News
,
Local
,
Sweetwater
,
Miami-Dade County
Sweetwater police officer involved in off-duty accident
Sweetwater police officer involved in off-duty accident

SWEETWATER, Fla. – A Sweetwater police officer was injured after being involved in a traffic accident on Saturday, the department announced.

According to Sweetwater PD, a motorman was working an off-duty escort when the accident occurred. It involved the motorman and a civilian vehicle, police said.

The collision happened in the area of 76th Street and Southwest 117th Avenue.

The motorman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Kendall Regional Hospital in stable condition.

No other injures were reported.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade police assistant in the efforts, Sweetwater police said.

There has been no word on what led up to the crash or if any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: