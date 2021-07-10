Video captures woman’s terror when armed robber assaulted her in Broward

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Surveillance video captured a woman’s gut-wrenching screams for help as a gunman attacked her Thursday morning in Lauderdale Lakes.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives released the video on Friday showing the gunman had been walking calmly, at the 4000 block of Northwest 34th Street, before she parked her car.

She was walking when the gunman, who is about 6-foot tall, asked her a question. She told deputies, she replied, “No!” She continued walking. The man grabbed her by the shoulder, struck her in the head with a firearm, and held her at gunpoint, deputies said.

The man took her purse. She was able to break free and run. Fire Rescue personnel treated her at the scene. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Detective Armando Enrique at 954-321-4233 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.