COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – An elderly driver accidentally crashed their vehicle into a Broward County post office.

It happened Sunday morning in Coconut Creek.

According to police, the 92-year-old driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake pedal.

The vehicle, a silver van, collided with an area of the building located at 4233 West Hillsboro Blvd.

It was removed by a tow truck and had extensive damage to the front end.

No injuries were reported, according to police.