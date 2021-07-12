Heavy rain causes flooding in usual areas of Miami Beach, forcing some businesses to temporarily close

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Anytime it rains like it did on Monday, there tends to be extensive flooding in Miami Beach and along the coast.

Several inches of standing water was seen near South Beach and further north in Surfside, where recovery efforts are ongoing at the site of the Champlain Towers South collapse.

The driving rain and gusting winds were a constant throughout the morning across South Florida.

Several businesses along the beach had to close due to flooding.

Cars and buses splashed through the flooded roadways as pumps did their best to push the water out of the area.

While this is unfortunately nothing new when there is a lot of rain, it is still concerning to many.