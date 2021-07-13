Part of Palmetto Expressway shut down because of protesters

Palmetto shut down at Coral Way by group of protestors

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Palmetto Expressway is closed in both directions between Coral Way and Southwest 8th Street on Tuesday afternoon as a group of protesters has taken to the streets in solidarity with the people of Cuba.

Police are at the scene, and drivers are urged to avoid the area. Florida’s Turnpike can be used as an alternate route.

LIVE: Palmetto Expy Shutdown by Coral Way due to #SOSCuba protesters. Avoid area. Take 87th ave Turnpike, Avoid this area. @FHPMiami and other officials are on scene. https://t.co/tWY6RC7s9S — Total Traffic Miami (@TotalTrafficMIA) July 13, 2021

Thousands of Cuban Americans have gathered in South Florida over the past two days in support of Cubans who joined street marches against high prices, food shortages and COVID-19 conditions on the island. Such unsanctioned protests are extremely rare, and Cuban police have been out in force to control them.

