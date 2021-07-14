70-year-old man reported missing in Little Haiti

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a 70-year-old man who they believe may be in danger.

According to a police flyer, Alouis Thelamour was last seen Wednesday in the area of Northwest Fourth Avenue and 77th Street in Little Haiti.

Police did not have a description of the clothing he was wearing at the time, but described Thelamour as a Black man who is 5 feet, 1 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

He is bald and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.