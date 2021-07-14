Arrest made in Miami-Dade convenience store killing

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 35-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man Monday at a northwest Miami-Dade County convenience store.
Police say Amon Bush shot the victim in the upper-right torso after the two had multiple conversations in the J’S Food Market at 7606 Northwest 17th Avenue around 7:30 a.m.
Bush was arrested later Monday night at his northwest Miami-Dade home. He faces a second-degree murder charge, records show.
The victim was declared dead at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.