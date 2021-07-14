Mostly Cloudy icon
Local News

City of Miami to host concert in support of Cuba protests for freedom

Nicole Lopez-Alvar, Digital Journalist

Demonstrators wave Cuban flags during a rally, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Demonstrators wave Cuban flags during a rally, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The City of Miami is making their support of the Cuban people heard by all with a concert in honor of their fight for freedom.

On Wednesday at 5 p.m., the City of Miami will be hosting a mini-concert featuring local Cuban-American artists in Little Havana, Miami.

According to organizers, the purpose of the concert is to show support for the people in Cuba who are protesting for freedom and basic human rights.

The concert is set to begin at 5 p.m. along Southwest 8th Street (Calle Ocho) between SW 35th and S.W. 36th Avenue.

Due to the event, streets between SW 32nd Avenue to SW 37nd Avenue on 8th Street will be closed beginning at 2:30 p.m. Side streets between S.W. 7 Street to SW 9th Street will also be closed to vehicular traffic.

Nicole Lopez-Alvar is a Miami-born and raised journalist and TV personality covering South Florida and beyond for Local10.com.

